Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Daylight attack: Man brutally bashed on Roma’s main street

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
9th Jul 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 27-YEAR-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after allegedly assaulting a 42-year-old man in broad daylight on the main street of Roma.

Police will allege the victim was struck in the face and knocked unconscious at the corner of Arthur and McDowall Sts at 1pm on July 7 and was left with serious head injuries.

"He was then further assaulted," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"Police have been called by a witness."

The alleged offender, who is a Roma local, was seen hopping in a taxi by witnesses and was later arrested by Roma police and is due to appear at Roma Magistrates Court on August 5.

The victim suffered severe injuries.

"A male patient in their 40s was transported to Roma Hospital initially," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

"He was taken to the airport with the Royal Flying Doctor Service at around 7pm."

He was transferred to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

"He is in a serious condition with significant head injury," the spokeswoman said.

More Stories

airlifted attack editors picks emergency police roma southwest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trailblazing businesswoman leaves mark on community

        premium_icon Trailblazing businesswoman leaves mark on community

        News At 80, she bought two hotels and became the oldest woman in Australia to obtain a hotel licence.

        Granite Belt missing chance to fill food lovers’ bellies

        premium_icon Granite Belt missing chance to fill food lovers’ bellies

        News Home to fine wine and quality produce, the region has one simple way it can...

        Producers crushed by smallest wine vintage in 13 years

        premium_icon Producers crushed by smallest wine vintage in 13 years

        News But there is one way the ‘heartbreaking’ year can be turned around for Granite Belt...

        80 litre water restrictions ‘didn’t work’: SDRC Mayor

        premium_icon 80 litre water restrictions ‘didn’t work’: SDRC Mayor

        Council News He is adamant the region won’t return to tougher restrictions