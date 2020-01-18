‘Daunting’: Mum loses battle to save family home

THE home Carolyn Thomson made treasured family memories in will be auctioned off by the State Government without a reserve retainer price in a bid to finalise a dramatic company collapse.

A court deemed Mrs Thomson was a de facto director of Kadoe Pty Ltd and ordered her to pay $372,000 owed to former suppliers of a failed waterproofing business, as well $64,000 in interest.

A public auction of her Pelican Waters home was held at Maroochydore District Court in September in a bid to claw back funds owed to Tremco.

But the property didn't reach its reserve price.

The State Government has now advised by public notice that the house will be auctioned off on January 30 for the best price it can obtain.

Mrs Thomson said it was the only property she owned.

"I'm 58 now and my husband is in his 60s and to have worked all of our lives to now have no home, and nothing to rely on, is a really daunting place to be," she said.

"It makes me sad because my son was quite young when we moved into that house and I have a lot of memories of him growing up there.

"As a little person up against an international corporation, there is nothing I can do."

In an 86-page judgment handed down in June 2018 after a civil trial, Brisbane District Court Judge Bernard Porter found Mrs Thomson had been acting as a director of Kadoe from March, 2009 until it was wound up.

He also found she had been a "de facto director" from March, 2010 to January, 2011, when the Tremco debts were incurred.

Mrs Thomson told the Daily Kadoe was owned by her husband and she did book work to help reduce staff costs.

"But because they claimed there was no one else able to do the work if I wasn't there, they deemed me a shadow director," she said.

The Bellanboe Circuit home had been in Mrs Thomson's name since before Kadoe was established and she thought her assets were safe.

"Where a wife works in a husband's business, particularly where they do book work and accounting, the law says you can be a shadow director," she said.

"I was told my assets were protected but that wasn't the case and we have to get it out there to women that they could end up in the same position."

Mrs Thomson applied to the courts to set aside the sale of her house until a legal proceeding with mortgagee ANZ was finalised.

In a judgment delivered on November 5, her application was dismissed.

She said she has been in an ongoing dispute with ANZ since 2013 and claims they made a "dirty deal" to make sure her house was sold.

Mrs Thomson is now living in New South Wales and the Pelican Waters home is empty.

"We just have to wait and see what happens on January 30," she said.