Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A controversial social media group has been taken down.
A controversial social media group has been taken down.
Technology

Facebook shuts down Have A Whinge page

by NT News
15th Dec 2020 2:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CONTROVERSIAL social media group Darwin - Have a Whinge has been shut down by Facebook.

It is understood the page, which had more than 27,500 members, was shut down earlier this week. The page featured posts from Territorians and southerners discussing topics from crime, business, politics and whinging about anything under the sun.

A new page - also called Darwin - Have a Whinge - has already been made and has almost 500 members.

Admin Randal Quick made a brief but passionate statement about reviving the page.

"You can take my freedom of speech but you won't take the fight out of this old dog," he wrote.

"I will always have the fight for Darwin."

There were mixed reactions to the original group being taken down.

"Nothing of value was lost," one person wrote.

"They will be lucky to get it back this time couple of admins thought they were god," wrote another.

In response to the shutdown another page was also created - Tell Him He's Dreamin - Darwin - in reference to the classic Australian film The Castle.

Originally published as Darwin Have A Whinge page shut down by Facebook

facebook have a whinge social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers face new battle as hopes for big rains dashed

        Premium Content Farmers face new battle as hopes for big rains dashed

        News A miserable weekend brought just enough of the wet stuff to give Granite Belt producers another challenge.

        MAJOR MILESTONE: Plans kickstart for Stanthorpe’s 150th

        Premium Content MAJOR MILESTONE: Plans kickstart for Stanthorpe’s 150th

        News The anniversary promises a huge celebration, with big ideas on how to celebrate...

        ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Premium Content ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Politics JobsFinder Queenslander portal delivers just 76 jobs at cost of $431k

        $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        Premium Content $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        News Qld economy boosted by $15 billion thanks to tourism, Christmas