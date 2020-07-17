Darling Downs man extradited to NSW on rural crime offences

A DARLING Downs man has been extradited from Queensland after an investigation into rural theft offences alleged to have occurred in far north New South Wales.

In April 2019, officers attached to the NSW Police Rural Crime Prevention Team at Moree and Queensland police from St George launched Strike Force Wheaton in response to offences committed on rural properties.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at rural properties in the Mungindi, St George, Dirranbandi and Thallon areas near the NSW and Queensland border.

On May 9, 2019, officers attached to New England Police District and the Darling Downs District attended an address at Inglewood.

It is alleged a man, then aged 31, attempted to run from police before being arrested after a short struggle.

He was taken to Warwick Watch House where he was charged with enter premises and commit an indictable offence (x6), trespass, stealing, possess dangerous drugs and obstruct police.

The man was remanded in custody in Queensland.

On Tuesday (July 14, 2020), at about 3.30pm, the now 32-year-old man was arrested by Queensland Police at a location in Toowoomba at the request of NSW Police.

Rural Crime investigators were granted an application for the man’s extradition in the Toowoomba Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, July 15.

He was taken to Boggabilla Police Station and charged with steal motor vehicle, police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously (second offence), drive while disqualified, possess property stolen outside NSW, and revocation of parole warrant in relation to a previous matter.

The man was refused bail to appear at Inverell Local Court on Thursday.

NSW State Rural Crime Coordinator Detective Inspector Cameron Whiteside said he was pleased with the outcome.

“The Rural Crime Prevention Team continue to work closely with our counterparts in neighbouring jurisdictions, with this arrest serving as a reminder to offenders that state borders won’t prevent us from apprehending those that target our rural communities,” he said.

“We maintain a zero-tolerance approach for all crimes committed against our rural communities, and this is another example highlighting the capability of your local police disrupting criminals that prey on our regional communities.”