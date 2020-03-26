Darling Downs man dies from COVID-19

DARLING Downs Health confirmed a second Queenslander has died from COVID-19 coronavirus.

The 68 year old Toowoomba man had a serious underlying medical condition before contracting the virus.

The health region's coronavirus toll has risen to 16 overnight, confirming another case yesterday afternoon.

The new confirmed case is from Toowoomba, and is was in direct contact to a confirmed case of a returned traveller.

"Contact tracing is underway for this new case. Our public health team is working hard to ensure all community members who were in contact with confirmed cases and are at a high risk are notified."

Darling Downs Health is urging people to limit unnecessary travel where possible and stay local as much as you can.

"Limit organised gatherings and visits to vulnerable people.

"Make sure you are adhering to physical distancing which includes staying 1.5m away from others as much as you can."

If residents experience flu-like symptoms and have travelled overseas recently, or been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, they are urged to seek medical assistance immediately.