Daniel Andrews piles in on Eddie McGuire

Eddie McGuire has not found a great deal of support for his jarring declaration that yesterday was "a historic and proud day for the Collingwood Football Club".

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews offered none when he addressed the Collingwood president's refusal to apologise after a leaked report found the club was guilty of "distinct and egregious" systemic racism.

"I don't think running away from challenges is leadership, whether it's in a footy club or any other thing," the Premier told reporters on Tuesday morning.

"Yesterday was a sad day but it was a very significant day."

McGuire has come under fire and faced calls for his resignation after refusing to look back on the club's failures during a bizarre press conference on Monday afternoon.

He said he only wanted to talk about "today and tomorrow", but commentators say that's simply not good enough.

Eddie McGuire during Monday’s press conference. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Melbourne talkback host Neil Mitchell told his 3AW listeners on Tuesday morning that McGuire's comments were worthy of his resignation.

"It was not a proud day. The club was in disgrace yesterday," Mitchell said.

"I think Eddie has signed his resignation papers. I think there is now very little hope he can see out the year.

"Pity, he should have just said, 'Yes we've made some errors we've tried our best' and handed it over to somebody else with less baggage of the past.

"There's an issue here that needs fixing, not dancing around the spin."

He compared McGuire's comments to those made by former US President Donald Trump.

"Eddie was a bit like Donald Trump yesterday," Mitchell said.

"That's damaged him, it's damaged the club. Eddie, you are president. If the buck doesn't stop with you, where does it stop?"

Former Collingwood Star Heritier Lumumba says it was "disturbing" to see Collingwood president Eddie McGuire's attempt to spin his way out of trouble in Monday's explosive press conference.

Asked about Lumumba's refusal to sit down with his former club because he feels so hurt by his experiences, McGuire said Collingwood will continue to reach out, adding "it breaks our heart" the backman doesn't want to be part of the Magpie family.

"We're not a mean-spirited club, we're not a racist club," McGuire said. "I hope this provokes conversation tonight in every household, in all of your workplaces."

While McGuire was able to mention Lumumba directly, the report fails to investigate his claims of racism, despite the public accusations being the trigger that forced the club to commission the investigation.

Lumumba filed paperwork with the Supreme Court of Victoria in October, alleging a "duty of care" breach by Collingwood in providing a safe workplace.

Daniel Andrews had some advice for Eddie McGuire. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling

"I'm grateful to all the people who have reached out to me in support - including CFC members and supporters - as well as all those who have challenged the Collingwood Football Club's bizarre response to their own report finding them guilty of systemic racism," he posted on Twitter.

"It was painful to watch the club dig itself deeper into delusion and dishonesty at today's press conference.

"Eddie McGuire's inability to let go of the illusion he's constructed of himself does not serve the Club, the code, or the community. It's a pity his final year looks like it will be marked by yet another self-inflicted racism scandal.

"The report clearly states that during Eddie's tenure as CFC president, the club's racism resulted in "profound and enduring harm" to many individuals, families, & communities.

"It was disturbing to see how easily Eddie and the CFC board members reduced the severity of this "profound and enduring harm" to mere 'mishaps' - as if they were talking about spilling tea on a couch rather than being found guilty of years of systemic racism."

- with Tyson Otto

