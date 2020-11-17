Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the pair were finally caught in a stolen grey Prado just before 8am on Tuesday after driving erratically and dangerously through the region. Picture: Zizi Averill
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the pair were finally caught in a stolen grey Prado just before 8am on Tuesday after driving erratically and dangerously through the region. Picture: Zizi Averill
Crime

Dangerous drivers cornered after two-day, 190km joy ride

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
17th Nov 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TWO-DAY 190km joy ride from Bowen to Mackay has ended after hundreds of calls to police from the public about two people seen driving dangerously.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the pair was finally caught in a stolen grey Toyota Prado just before 8am on Tuesday after driving erratically and dangerously through the region.

She said the stolen Prado was spotted doing burnouts, driving down the wrong side of the road, driving on public areas and driving on Illawong Beach.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It is understood pedestrians had to jump out of the way of the car as it was driven down footpaths.

"They were being stupid," she said.

"We got hundreds of calls from members of the public."

She said the two people were finally arrested by police on Nebo Rd.

The QPS spokeswoman said the car was first reported as stolen from Bowen on Sunday and had been spotted in various locations between the two towns.

She said police were usually cautious when trying to stop dangerous drivers.

More Stories

bowen bowen crash bowen crime dangerous drivng illawong beach mackay mackay crash mackay crime queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        Premium Content Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        News Queensland’s borders will slam shut to Adelaide from tonight due to a “very dangerous” COVID cluster that has grown to 17 cases, with fears more are infected.

        Why country girl takes on principal role at small school

        Premium Content Why country girl takes on principal role at small school

        Education THE new principal, who has a passion for small schools, is aiming to stay as long...

        Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Premium Content Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Education Best Queensland universities helping students to land a full-time job

        COUNCIL CONFLICT: Debate breaks out over $100K grant package

        Premium Content COUNCIL CONFLICT: Debate breaks out over $100K grant package

        Council News Warwick region’s drought-stricken not-for-profits left in lurch as fiery debate...