Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Damning figures reveal state’s sluggish vaccine rollout

by Hayden Johnson
13th Mar 2021 10:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Damning new figures have revealed the State Government has administered only one quarter of its available vaccines stocked across the state.

People familiar with the rollout revealed Queensland has administered 16,120 jabs as of Friday night - not including those in aged care - despite the stockpile reaching 66,550 vaccines.

PA HOSPITAL IN LOCKDOWN AS DOCTOR RETURNS POSITIVE COVID TEST

The state is set to take delivery of 19,890 more Pfizer and 6480 AstraZeneca vaccines on Sunday, bringing the total stockpile to 92,930.

Queensland has been under fire over the past week for its slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine compared to New South Wales.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last week declared the vaccine could only be rolled out as fast as it was being supplied by the Federal Government.

About a third of Queensland's 1000 hotel quarantine workers have received their COVID-19 vaccines, with Health Minister Yvette D'Ath declaring the state's vaccination rollout "continued to exceed its projected targets".

"We are getting this vaccine to more and more people and very soon our first frontline workers will receive their second vaccine dose," she said.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Damning figures reveal state's sluggish vaccine rollout

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deputy: 'We're not trigger-happy on borders'

        Premium Content Deputy: 'We're not trigger-happy on borders'

        Business Deputy Premier Steven Miles denies Qld has a ‘trigger-happy’ approach to border closures, instead accusing the Prime Minister of hating parts of the state.

        FIGHTING BACK: Stanthorpe couple launch self defence course

        Premium Content FIGHTING BACK: Stanthorpe couple launch self defence course

        News Armed with more than three decades’ experience, this Granite Belt pair want to help...

        Councils can now hike rates multiple times a year

        Premium Content Councils can now hike rates multiple times a year

        Politics Qld councils to be given powers to make multiple rates changes

        Virus warning issued for 50 Qld suburbs

        Virus warning issued for 50 Qld suburbs

        Health Covid-19 detected in four QLD wastewater plants covering 50 suburbs