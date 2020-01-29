Dam stoush: “This is why people hate politicians”

Vic Pennisi, Director of Emu Swamp Dam Pty Ltd, Minister for Drought and Water Resources David Littleproud, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg with Brent Finlay, independent Chair of the Emu Swamp Dam Committee and State MP James Lister at the site of the proposed dam. Picture: Kym Smith

THE nation's drought minister has taken a Queensland pollie to task over comments around Emu Swamp Dam.

Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud has lambasted Minister for Natural Resources Dr Anthony Lynham after he said the Federal Government were holding up the project.

"My department is meeting directly with Granite Belt Water on a fortnightly basis to make sure that milestones are set and adhered to," Minister Lynham said.

"We want this dam to be built.

"Once again, we have put money on the table and getting on with the job while the federal LNP government goes missing in action."

He called on them to "sign the deal now and put money on the table".

Mr Littleproud was quick to point out that the state government was the last funding partner to commit to the $84 million project delivering a $13.6m funding promise, after the Commonwealth pledged $47m and local irrigators chipped in with $23m.

"Anthony Lynham says the Commonwealth has held up construction, which is completely false and he knows it," Minister Littleproud said.

"Our $47 million towards the project has been locked in well before the state came along and farmers have chipped in $23.4 million

"It's time to end the political games and get to work.

"This is why people hate politicians. They don't want political fights, they want a dam.

"We've asked Queensland for two things, to chip the remaining $13.6 million and approve the project.

"Anthony Lynham says he's got the money on the table so he should get to work.

"Construction can start tomorrow if the state government lets it - it's time they got moving.

"Stanthorpe growers don't care how they get it, they just want the dam built before the rains come."