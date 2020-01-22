Dam extension gets tick of approval from council

Council has voted on a proposed development on the banks of Storm King Dam.

THE go-ahead for a new food and drink outlet and function facility has been given the green light by Southern Downs Regional Council.

Councillors voted in favour of the change to an existing approval at 601 Eukey Rd, Storm King which had been submitted by XCD Australia Pty Ltd.

The development permit dates back to June 2014.

The new facilities will expand on several cabins that council has previously approved on the dam adjacent property.

According to a report from council’s planning department, the approval extended the “currency period for construction of (a further) one two-bedroom cabin and the communal centre until July 6, 2020, due to the completed construction of seven cabins at the time of the extension application.

Site of the proposed development along Storm King Dam.

“The change application proposes incorporation of a food and drink outlet and function facility into the existing development approval, in-lieu of the formerly proposed communal area,” the report reads.

The 601 Eukey Rd property currently has seven constructed cabins, a dwelling house, outbuilding and small dam.

Fourteen car parking spaces are also to be installed.

“The proposed function facility and food and drink outlet will accommodate a maximum of 50 patrons, and will be open to the public and guests.

“The applicant has outlined that six staff will service the food and drink outlet,” according to the report.

The outlet will operate 7 days a week between 10am-10pm.

What's proposed for the 'food and drink outlet'.

Noise level restrictions and lighting requirements are conditioned in the current approval.

Despite the conditions, council received four submissions objecting to the application.

“The proposed placement of the function centre and restaurant falls within a short distance of the high water line of the dam, thereby making a significant impact on the other residents backing onto the dam and on the eastern side of Storm King in the way of light and noise pollution,” an objection from Ian and Lisa Wade states.

“During the operation of a function centre there will be alcohol served and the likelihood of small children. The proximity of such events to Storm King Dam provide a real risk of potential drowning mishaps.

“We feel this is a totally inappropriate position for such a facility,” the couple said.

Other complaints were of similiar nature.

Cr Vic Pennisi declared a conflict of interest in the application, but all other councillors voted to support the extension.