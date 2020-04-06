Dam desilting complete after year’s of debate

An aerial view of the Storm King Dam.

An aerial view of the Storm King Dam.

AFTER year’s of to-and-fro Storm King Dam has been desilted.

At a special council meeting on Monday, February 3, councillors resolved to enter into a contract with Johanson Earthmoving and Construction Pty Ltd.

“This contract has been awarded on the condition that project is to be completed within three months,” an SDRC spokesperson said.

“As Storm King Dam is no longer being used to supply drinking water to Stanthorpe, the current low water levels has resulted in an opportune time to desilt the dam.”

Johanson Earthmoving and Construction held up their end of the bargain, completing the project within the allotted time frame.

“Desilting of Storm King Dam commenced on March 11 to increase its storage capacity and provide more water security for Stanthorpe and surrounds,” a council spokesperson said.

“The low dam levels provided the opportune time for the works. Since the construction of the dam in 1954, silt from Quart Pot Creek catchment has accumulated in the dam and reduced its capacity.

“Johanson Earthmoving and Construction were engaged by council to remove silt from highly concentrated locations.

“Most of the silt was reused as landfill cover at the Stanthorpe Waste Facility.

“Desilting works were completed on March 23,” the council spokesperson said.

No further works are budgeted for at this stage.

Storm King Dam currently sits at 18.7 per cent capacity, or 385 megalitres.

Council also recently announced they’d relaxed water restrictions, “to give residents confidence that they have access to sufficient quantities of water to protect themselves against COVID-19 through good hygiene practices”.

Residents are allowed to use 120 litres per person, per day.

Warwick’s Leslie Dam is at 14 per cent, while Connolly Dam has grown to 88 per cent capacity.