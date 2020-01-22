Dalveen tree species now on ‘critically endangered’ list

RED LIST: The Dalveen blue box is now listed as critically endangered.

A RARE variety of tree, found only on the Granite Belt, has now been placed on an international listing of “critically endangered” species.

The Dalveen blue box, which was only described as a separate species last year, has made its way on to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

Stanthorpe Rare Wildflower Consortium secretary Liz Bourne said the species had been listed as critically endangered, joining many other Australian iconic species.

“The Wollemi pine and the Mountain ygmy possum are also on the international listing,” she said.

She said the Dalveen blue box’s unique eucalypt was confined to the Dalveen area.

“A researcher from the University of New England, Tim Collins, had started studying this tree in 2015 for his honours thesis.

“As a result of his work, it was determined that the Dalveen blue box deserved to be considered as a separate species,” Ms Bourne said.

Since then, the Stanthorpe Rare Wildflower Consortium has been hard at work and located just 241 blue box trees.

“They are all on private land and do not occur in any conservation reserves.

“This makes them vulnerable,” she said.

Ms Bourne said she hoped to propagate more of the trees to expand their population.

“We want to distribute as many seeds as possible to landholders around the Dalveen area.

“It is such a beautiful tree and we hope to keep it around for many years to come,” she said.

If you have questions or inquires about the Dalveen blue box, contact the Stanthorpe Rare Wildflower Consortium on 4683 6374.