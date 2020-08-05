Dad’s drug fuelled crime ride ends in jail

A father of two who racked up 51 charges over a 12-month period in a drug-fuelled rampage attempted to flee police on a motorcycle before he broke down.

Lincoln Joseph Walker, 27, was on bail for most of the offences that spanned from May 19 last year to June 28 this year.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard police intercepted a car Walker was travelling in on May 19 and uncovered six offers to supply drugs on Walker's tablet and mobile phone. Walker was found by police with a knife and flare in a public place on September 22.

The court heard on October 6, police caught Walker (inset) driving unlicensed after being disqualified from holding a ­licence on August 28.

On October 25, Walker was found with methamphetamines, MDMA, two tablets of diazepam, two pipes, clip-seal bags and $1800.

Police prosecutor Tasman Murphy said on February 17 police attempted to apprehend Walker, but he fled.

"Police intercepted a motorcycle without number plates and attempted to pull the bike over. The rider has accelerated heavily while looking back several times and evaded police," he said. "The motorcycle eventually broke down and police intercepted him and at this time, his licence was disqualified and the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured."

The court heard a police search uncovered .52g of methamphetamines, digital scales, a taser and a pipe.

The court heard that on March 20, Walker was stopped by police and was found with a pipe and 1.5g of metham­phetamines.

Walker was arrested on June 28 after police found him in possession of .56g of methamphetamines, a pipe, electric scales and a pocket knife.

Walker pleaded guilty to 51 charges, including one count of evasion and one count of driving without a licence disqualified by a court order.

Defence lawyer Phil Rennick for Walker said his client's mother had recently been ­diagnosed with cancer and that had fuelled his drug use.

Mr Rennick said Walker was supported in court by his partner who had just given birth to their son in March.

Magistrate Cathy Wadley told Walker the combination of his offending was "serious". Ms Wadley took into account the 33 days spent in pre-sentence custody and sentenced Walker to six months' jail.

A parole release date was set at August 26.

Originally published as Dad's drug fuelled crime ride ends in jail