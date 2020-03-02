‘Dad, stop!’ Words that brought drunken assault to end

A TRUCK driver flew into a jealous rage, kicking down a door, punching a couple in the head and threatening to set a house on fire, a court has been told.

Joel Thomas Treagus, 36, had been drinking with his wife and friends at a family barbecue when he began a "horrific violent tirade" after accusing his wife of cheating on him.

The father of five faced Brisbane District Court on Monday after pleading guilty to assault, enter dwelling with intent, wilful damage and contravening a police protection notice over the assault that started at his Caboolture home on November 24, 2018.

Prosecutor Catherine Birkett told the court that Treagus, who grew up in Rockhampton and has lived in Bundaberg, became aggressive after his wife described their friend as a "good bloke" for helping them put their kids to bed.

Treagus punched the man leaving him with a black eye, then punched the man's wife when she tried to stop him.

"He then went over to his wife's car, she was in the car with the children," Ms Birkett said.

"He made some insults, accused her again of cheating on him, he was punching the car."

Police attended the scene and spoke with Treagus and his family went to stay with the couple.

But hours later, officers returned after Treagus made threats to set the house on fire.

He was taken to the watch house and issued with a police protection notice but as soon he was released, he went to the couple's house where his wife and children were and kicked down the door.

Treagus again began punching the man until, out of fear, the man grabbed a knife and hid in his bedroom, the court was told.

Ms Birkett said Treagus only stopped after one of his young children was forced to call police.

"Part of the reason why he stopped ... was one of his children yelling out 'Dad, stop!' while he was on the phone calling 000," Ms Birkett said.

Treagus's defence team argued that he was genuinely remorseful for his actions that night and had written an apology to the court and the couple and offered to pay some damages.

"He's not someone that takes lightly the offences that are before the court and the effects that it had on all involved," his defence barrister said.

The court was told Treagus was struggling with alcohol abuse at the time of the assault and had a troubled upbringing.

But Judge John Byrne said it was clearly a form of domestic violence which would have terrified those who witnessed it.

"He continued on a horrific violent tirade in the front of children including his own son who was reduced to tears ringing the 000 operator. It is an awful set of facts," Judge Byrne said.

"Some members of the community would expect a sentence far longer than I'm able to impose in this matter."

Judge Byrne said because Treagus had a very minor criminal history, he would accept it was an "aberration" on his part.

Treagus was sentenced to two and a half years' jail and, after serving over two months in jail, was released on parole.

He will remain on a suspended sentence for three years and was ordered to pay the couple $300. - NewsRegional.

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.