Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dad sentenced to jail after assaulting partner in front of tot.
Dad sentenced to jail after assaulting partner in front of tot.
News

Dad sentenced for assaulting partner in front of tot

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
13th Apr 2020 7:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER who punched and forced his fingers down his partner's throat in front of their son has been sentenced to jail.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court to two counts of breach domestic violence order, assault occasioning bodily harm and driving without a licence.

The court heard the man slapped his partner across the face, put his two fingers in her mouth and grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground on November 27, 2019.

On November 28, 2019 the man asked his partner if she had spoken to the police and she said yes.

The man then slammed his partner's head into a wall twice and punched her twice in the face in front of their 16-month-old son.

Defence lawyer Jarred Mace said his client had a difficult upbringing with domestic violence, being called on at 16 years old to defend his mother against physical attacks from his stepfather.

Mr Mace said his client's chance of reoffending was low as his partner had moved to Victoria with his son.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan questioned the man's offending due to his minimal criminal history.

"When I hear about your behaviour on these occasions I am wondering perhaps if you have been using ice," she said.

"For a 29-year-old with no history of violence to be behaving in this way to his partner … when you have a vulnerable 16-month-old baby present, it just doesn't make any sense."

Ms Keegan took into account the man's plea of guilty and 128 days spent in pre-sentence custody.

The man was sentenced to 15 months jail with immediate release on parole.

He was fined $150 for driving without a licence.

Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Dad sentenced for assaulting partner in front of tot

More Stories

assault jail partner son

Just In

    NSW introduces rent support

    NSW introduces rent support
    • 13th Apr 2020 8:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Players find normality in extremely rare situation

        premium_icon Players find normality in extremely rare situation

        News Players at Stanthorpe Golf Club will take to the green tomorrow for the monthly medal competition.

        Council rolls out library home delivery service

        Council rolls out library home delivery service

        News Southern Downs Regional Council is delivering books right to your doorstep during...

        MP holds faith in region over critical Easter long weekend

        premium_icon MP holds faith in region over critical Easter long weekend

        News Southern Downs MP James Lister has faith the region will maintain social distancing...

        PARTY BUST: Teen has 18th birthday to forget as cops strike

        premium_icon PARTY BUST: Teen has 18th birthday to forget as cops strike

        Crime Police hand out substantial fine after an 18th party