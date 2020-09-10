Dad punished for kicking puppy into tree

A MAN who booted a puppy out his front door so hard it flew through the air, hit a tree and broke its leg, has been banned from owning a pet for three years.

Raymond Sagigi, 31, had grown "frustrated" with the small bull mastiff and two others, which regularly roamed through his Manunda unit complex, and were making noise while his baby son slept.

The Cairns Magistrates Court heard the unemployed father-of-four was concerned for the safety of his child who was in bed at the time and screamed at the three dogs on May 2 last year before kicking one of them.

Bull mastiff puppy Scrubby suffered a broken leg after being kicked against a tree. Picture: Supplied

He kicked the dog under its belly area, into a coconut tree where it injured itself, yelping in distress.

He pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty on Tuesday.

"It flew through the air and hit a tree, breaking the dog's leg," Magistrate Catherine Benson said.

The puppy, who would have only been a few months old at the time and has subsequently been named Scrubby, required urgent treatment at a local vet clinic.

Bull mastiff puppy Scrubby has been adopted by a staff member from the vet clinic where he was treated. Picture: Supplied

According to documents from the RSPCA, the vet said the dog's right hind limb was painful and swollen and he suspected it had been fractured in the incident.

The RSPCA seized the dog, with permission, from its owner who could not afford the vet bill and Scrubby has since been adopted by a staff member at the vet.

Sagigi's defence solicitor Lyndon Grant said his client was "not a violent person" but did not own the dogs and had become annoyed they were roaming through his residence.

"He feels sorry for the animals and in fact feeds them sometimes," Mr Grant said.

"His reaction was based on frustration and pure annoyance that the owners don't take better care of them."

Magistrate Benson ordered he not be allowed to own a pet for three years and pay more than $3700 in costs which included $2558 to the RSPCA for Scrubby's vet bills.

Originally published as Dad punished for kicking puppy into tree