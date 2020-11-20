Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Dad off the rails on ice clocked at 209kmh

Ross Irby
19th Nov 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 20th Nov 2020 6:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH dad was tracked from above as he reached speeds of 209kmh on the Logan Motorway, in behaviour a magistrate labelled "contemptuous".

It was just one of multiple new offences that led to his arrest and ultimately jail, and his return to court to be re-sentenced for an earlier police chase.

On Thursday he appeared in court from jail via video-link to be sentenced, with his offending blamed on his use of the drug ice.

Craig Allan Massey, 30, a floor sander from Ellen Grove and previously Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to 18 charges including speeding; six counts of driving when disqualified; evading police on March 23; failing to comply with police requirement to stop on June 23; driving without due care and attention on June 23; driving when drug positive (methamphetamine and cannabis) on January 26; driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle on January 26; wilful damage to a car; possession of tainted property (Honda motorcycle) on October 9 last year; and driving when unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said Massey had seven pages of traffic history and had suspended jail terms hanging over his head at the time.

This included a 15 month jail term for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle committed on February 18, 2019 when stingers were used to stop him while two children and a female were also in the vehicle.

Sgt Molinaro said Massey was found with a stolen Honda CBR motorcycle that had been freshly painted, saying he purchased it for $800 from someone online.

She said its compliance plate had been removed, and VIN on the engine block ground-off.

"He told police this was done probably because it was hot," Sgt Molinaro said.

"There was fresh paint on his hands."

In another incident he was seen by police riding another motorcycle, and Massey did not match the identity of its registered owner.

He had sped off in gravel and fishtailed around a police car to evade the officers.

In another incident Massey used a metal pole to damage a car door and smash a window.

Defence lawyer John Shanahan said the erratic offending was due to his "unbroken use of methylamphetamine".

Massey has since spent five months in jail.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella noted other offences, including one where Massey was seen on Australia Day riding another motorcycle that had false plates, and monitored driving at 209km/h in a 100 speed zone on April 26.

Mr Kinsella said he chose to ignore court orders in what was "deliberate and contemptuous" decision making, and there was a need to protect the community from his actions.

Massey received an overall 16-month jail sentence which was a combination of jail terms. It included the activation of his previously suspended jail sentence.

A parole date was set for November 24.

Massey received numerous licence disqualifications including some for two years and another for nine months.

More Stories

disqualified driver ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court speeding charge
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLLING ON: Rail tourism teases new year reopening

        Premium Content ROLLING ON: Rail tourism teases new year reopening

        Whats On The sound of steam engines could soon be heard across Warwick again as the Downs Explorer resumes trips.

        Family left with nothing after Stanthorpe fire

        Premium Content Family left with nothing after Stanthorpe fire

        News ‘Everything is gone’: The community has rallied HOW YOU CAN HELP

        State backflips on parent prep ban

        Premium Content State backflips on parent prep ban

        Education "These are significant and meaningful days"

        Popular business for sale, blooming with potential

        Premium Content Popular business for sale, blooming with potential

        News After 12 years, one Stanthorpe store is looking for a fresh face.