Dad ‘embarrassed’ after cops find syringes in his socks
A FATHER responsible for uncapped needle and syringes stashed under a mattress and in a sock said it was "the most embarrassing thing" when police came through his bedroom with a search warrant.
Bradley Neil Kowaltzke, 45, was not home at the time of the search but was linked to several drug-related items police found in his room.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told Gatton Magistrates Court heard police had arrived at a Gatton home and were shown to Kowaltzke's bedroom.
"A search of that bedroom located a used water pipe and a pair of scissors that had been used in the preparation and consumption of cannabis," Sgt Windsor said.
"Police located a number of syringes under the mattress and inside a sock."
The court heard Kowaltzke went to the police station on May 20 but refused to be interviewed by police.
Magistrate Peter Saggers berated Kowaltzke for his actions.
"You have a 13-year-old - kids are aware of what's going on," Mr Saggers said.
"That syringe is a serious charge for a number of reasons."
Kowaltzke said he felt embarrassed and Mr Saggers said he should.
"(It would be) embarrassing and upsetting for your parents - I mean you're still their son," Mr Saggers said.
"And embarrassing and upsetting for the boy because the boy doesn't want to think that dad's a junkie."
Mr Saggers told Kowaltzke it would be difficult to parent.
"If you try to pull your boy up and can say yes I made poor decisions in the past, crap decisions, listen to me when I tell you you don't want to do the things I've done … that gives you more legitimacy," Mr Saggers said.
Kowaltzke pleaded guilty to failing to dispose properly of needle and syringe and to possessing utensils.
He was fined $600 and a conviction was recorded.
