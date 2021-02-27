Dad busted with drug utensils with crystal residue

A former panel beater caring full-time for two of his children was busted with drug utensils with methamphetamine residue.

Frederick Huimiller, 35, pleaded guilty on February 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police executed a search warrant on a Lawrie St, Gracemere, residence on February 3, where Huimiller and others were present.

He said Huimiller had in his possession a recently used glass pipe, many small clip-seal bags and scales with white crystals on it.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Huimiller had worked as a panel beater for 15 years but now cared full-time for two of his four children.

Huimiller was fined $450 and a conviction was recorded.