Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Weather

Cyclones could come thick and fast this season

by KEAGAN ELDER
25th Sep 2020 3:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Climate scientists have developed a new cyclone outlook, predicting Australia's east coast could experience more of the tropical storms this year.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast a 94 per cent chance La Nina conditions will develop before the start of the tropical cyclone season.

The new outlook shows there is a 55 per cent chance of more than four cyclones developing off the east coast of Australia this season.

Historically La Nina conditions have resulted in double the number of tropical cyclones to make landfall in Australia. About 10 cyclones occur in the Australian region every season with about four making landfall.The new outlook model developed by climate scientist Dr Andrew Magee from the Centre of Water, Climate and Land at the University of Newcastle, has forecast 11 tropical cyclones for Australia with an emerging La Nina and warmer than normal sea surface temperatures in the eastern Indian Ocean.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Dr McGee explained the outlook forecast a range of between three to six cyclones forming off Australia's east coast this season.

"The expected count this season is four. There is a 55 per cent chance of four or more forming for the eastern region," he said.

"The eastern region sees about three cyclones a year.

"Not all of those events will make landfall but it doesn't take a landfalling event to make an impact."

Image of Cyclone Yasi. Picture: US NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION.
Image of Cyclone Yasi. Picture: US NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION.

Dr McGee explained the outlook could not detail how severe the expected cyclones could be, as it only looked at cyclone frequency.

He warned the Long-Range Tropical Cyclone Outlook for Australia should not replace the official advice provided by the Bureau of Meteorology.

"The new Long-Range Tropical Cyclone Outlook for Australia provides an additional tool to understand tropical cyclone risk for the upcoming tropical cyclone season," he said.

letterspromo

The tropical cyclone season runs from November to April.

In a Conversation article authored by Dr Magee and University of Newcastle Associate Professor Anthony Kiem, they explained that during La Nina events the first tropical cyclone to make landfall tended to occur earlier in the season.

The Long-Range Tropical Cyclone Outlook can be viewed at tcoutlook.com.

Originally published as Cyclones could come thick and fast this season

More Stories

cyclones la nina north queensland wealth weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        Premium Content Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        News Australia’s aged care homes hold nearly $30 billion in resident’s money, but more than 140 aged care homes are in financial strife.

        Hot-button issue has Queenslanders fuming

        Premium Content Hot-button issue has Queenslanders fuming

        News Voters united in concerns over youth crime

        $50K boost to kids’ disaster preparedness program

        Premium Content $50K boost to kids’ disaster preparedness program

        Council News More than 5000 Southern Downs students in total will benefit from the cash splash.

        Stanthorpe woman smashes chair over ex-partner’s head

        Premium Content Stanthorpe woman smashes chair over ex-partner’s head

        News The 22-year-old woman was given a dire warning after unleashing a violent attack on...