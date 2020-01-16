Cyclists rejoice: New bike lanes to be installed

A new bikeway along High St to be put in.

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads will start works on the Stanthorpe Connection Road Bikeway next week.

The bikeway, along High St, will provide a safe active transport option for residents and visitors to access the Stanthorpe town-centre.

Community consultation was carried out during the planning phase which helped determine the most appropriate bikeway design for the community.

The bikeway follows the standard design seen in other towns and cities where cyclists ride on the edge of the traffic lane between parked cars and moving traffic.

The construction works are minor in nature and will include linemarking changes to widen the traffic lanes and bicycle symbols to direct riders, as well as small bicycle ramps in front of the existing pedestrian traffic refuges.

Construction works are expected to be completed by Monday, January 27, weather and construction conditions permitting.

The works will be conducted between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. There will be a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place during these hours and traffic control signs will be erected to direct traffic through the works safely.

Motorists can expect local detours and short delays while works are carried out under single lane and road closures at both intersections throughout the works. Surrounding property owners and business will be made aware of the works.