Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Cyclist dies after crash south of Coast

by Alan Quinney
3rd Apr 2020 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Police are wanting to speak to anyone seeing or who may any information about a fatal traffic crash on Bribie Island yesterday afternoon.

A 69-year-old Bribie Island man died after the crash involving a cyclist in Woorim about 4.30pm.

Police said the cyclist had been travelling east along First Ave.

"Initial investigations suggest a car was travelling behind the cyclist and attempted to swerve to avoid colliding with him," police said.

The cyclist was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 69-year-old Tiaro man, was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information for police can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

Originally published as Cyclist dies after crash

More Stories

Show More
bribie island cyclist editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council candidate forced to call police over racist attacks

        premium_icon Council candidate forced to call police over racist attacks

        News Despite being targeted by bigots, the Stanthorpe winemaker said she refused to bow down and do what they wanted.

        Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

        Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

        TV Foxtel sport subscribers given free access to movies

        Former Stanthorpe man allegedly linked to major drug syndicate

        premium_icon Former Stanthorpe man allegedly linked to major drug...

        News It is alleged the network was linked to the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

        There's no masking this business's unexpected success

        premium_icon There's no masking this business's unexpected success

        Business Innovative new business puts masks onto many faces