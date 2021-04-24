Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The crash happened at Mt Nebo (file picture)
The crash happened at Mt Nebo (file picture)
News

Cyclist confirmed dead in crash on mountain road

by Rachael Rosel & Danielle O’Neal
24th Apr 2021 6:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A cyclist in his 40s has died after colliding with a car in the Moreton Bay region northwest of Brisbane.

Police said the car was stopped at an intersection of Mt Glorious and Mt Nebo roads at Mt Nebo when the man's bike struck it about 10.30am today.

Emergency services were called to the scene where the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital as a precaution.

The Forensic Crash Unit was on the scene, with traffic being turned around at the intersection of Mt Glorious and Macs roads.

Earlier today, a male cyclist was hospitalised with serious head injuries after falling from a bicycle in Northgate.

Paramedics were called to Ryan Rd at 8.30am where the male person was assessed and taken to RBWH in a serious condition.

Originally published as Cyclist confirmed dead in crash on mountain road

More Stories

crash cyclist death death editors picks tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe Border Post enters exciting new era

        Stanthorpe Border Post enters exciting new era

        News Our new website platform is just around the corner. Here is everything you need to know.

        Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Premium Content Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Crime Mum becomes third alleged Qld DV murder victim in two months

        Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Premium Content Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Health Elderly Qld woman left waiting four hours at hospital after fall

        FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on Wednesday.