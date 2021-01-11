Cyclist charging ahead with charity ride after COVID delay

Brent Bundy is cycling from Sydney to Cairns and back to raise funds for the Cancer Council in memory of his late friend Gina. Picture: Shae Beplate

The last we heard of Brent Bundy, he was stranded in Airlie Beach after coronavirus halted his epic bike ride across Australia.

Mr Bundy is riding from Sydney to Cairns and back to raise funds for the Cancer Council after losing his friend Gina to breast cancer.

He embarked on his journey 14 months ago and expected it to take between three and four months, but now more than a year later, he's still riding.

Mr Bundy became stranded in Airlie Beach last year as the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the nation.

When restrictions started to ease in July, he continued his journey to Cairns.

Now, after spending a couple of months in the Far North, Mr Bundy has arrived back in the Whitsundays as he journeys on to Sydney.

"I love Airlie Beach, I was here 25 years ago," Mr Bundy said.

"I backpacked with my friends from Sydney to Cairns and we came through Airlie Beach so it's my old stomping ground.

"I enjoy the atmosphere here."

Mr Bundy said he caught up with Mayor Andrew Willcox while spending about a month in Bowen and planned to spend a couple of weeks in Airlie Beach.

He's taking his time getting back to Sydney as he's unable to return home to Oregon in America just yet because of the pandemic.

"I need to recover from the last couple of days because of the weather," Mr Bundy said.

"It's been raining for days and days, I spent all day just completely soaked.

"Even with rain gear you still get wet."

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox with Brent Bundy, who is riding from Sydney to Cairns and back to raise funds for the Cancer Council. Photo: Contributed

Mr Bundy started the journey in honour of his friend Gina and is raising money to help support families, and especially the children, of those affected by cancer.

He expects the trip will take him about 18 months to complete.

"Everything raised goes to Cancer Council; everything stays here in Australia," he said.

"I just do it to impact the kids that are going hungry. Gina left kids - she had three children.

"That's what the Cancer Council does, it helps support the families."

Brent Bundy when he was stuck in Airlie Beach last year.

Mr Bundy said it felt good to support a worthy cause.

"I still think about Gina all the time and I get really emotional when I think about her," he said.

"People are still dying of cancer, even with (coronavirus)."

To donate to the cause, click here.