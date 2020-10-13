Cycleway on track for Stanthorpe riders

RIDING ON: A push by the community could see a new cycleway installed at Quart Pot Creek (Photo: Gloria Lancaster-Kelly)

RIDING ON: A push by the community could see a new cycleway installed at Quart Pot Creek (Photo: Gloria Lancaster-Kelly)

STANTHORPE’S cycling community could find themselves on a new track with the Southern Downs Regional Council to consider a purpose-built cycleway at Quart Pot Creek.

The proposed cycleway is expected to run along the banks of the creek between Connor and Maryland Sts.

Councillor Andrew Gale hoped the concrete pathway would be a cost-effective resource to encourage the community to get active.

“The job of council is to provide things for the community, without creating an unnecessary financial or maintenance burden on our already stretched resources,” Cr Gale said.

“We really support people getting out and getting active and giving them a safe place to do it.”

The track, which would run for approximately 1.2km, is set to be the first of its kind on the Southern Downs.

The Quart Pot Creek cycleway is proposed to run between Connor and Maryland St, adjacent to the creek.

Cr Gale said the proposed track was put to council through overwhelming community interest.

“It’s because of requests from the community more than anything,” he said.

“It’s strange though because you can never please everyone; I thought we did well the other day because we had some funding and satisfied a number of people by resurfacing the old velodrome in Warwick.

“But for all the good responses, I had a number of messages complaining.”

With intentions to run as a straight bike track, Cr Gale said the development would offer something unique to the Granite Belt.

“I don’t think we need to duplicate what we have in Warwick with the learn to ride park,” he said.

“Plenty of people are excited by it and people are travelling from different parts of the region.

“I’d like to see something different in Stanthorpe and that’s the mood from councillors to have destinations, rather than duplications.”

