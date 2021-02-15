Menu
'Albo isn't the problem, Labor is'
News

‘Cut your pay’: Labor goes on the attack

by Gerard Cockburn
15th Feb 2021 5:19 AM

Labor has launched a new smear campaign attacking the Morrison government that its industrial relations reform is no friend to workers.

The "not on your side" campaign aired nationally on Sunday evening will take aim at the Coalition, with Labor claiming the government's industrial relations laws will cut wages, penalties and conditions for Australian workers.

"As if employers didn't have enough power over workers now Scott Morrison wants to give them more tools to cut your pay," the ad reads.

The “not on your side” campaign aired nationally on Sunday evening Picture: Supplied via NCA NewsWire
"Employers can use Scott Morrison's new industrial relations laws to slash your wages and conditions and slice away your penalty rates and overtime."

The campaign pushed out by Labor is to convince voters the federal government has used the coronavirus pandemic to implement more insecure working arrangement which have less entitlements such as annual and sick leave.

Labor's latest voter pitch forms part of the opposition's election campaign of generating secure jobs as part of the country's economic recovery from the virus induced recession.

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Attorney-General and Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter said Labor's planned changes were "radical" and would be a massive cost to businesses.

"What Anthony Albanese has proposed is a radical restructure of the way in which people who are in non-permanent positions in the Australian economy get paid and remunerated and what their benefits are," Mr Porter told Sky News.

"What he's promised there comes at a massive cost to business in Australia, which would manifest in a tax."

Christian Porter said the Labor’s industrial relations reforms were “radical”. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage,
Secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, Sally McManus noted a more permanent workforce would be a positive for businesses during the recovery.

"When people have certainty in their jobs … they're more likely to spend and the thing is about our coronavirus recovery, it's going to be a grassroots recovery," Ms McManus said on ABC Insiders on Sunday.

"If we go about doing what the government is proposing and that it to reduce wages, to make jobs more insecure, we will spend less - that's not going to be good for the economic recovery."

Originally published as 'Cut your pay': Labor goes on the attack

