‘Cut your fingers off’: Kidnap, torture case heard in court

Charles Pawney has been sentenced on kidnapping and torture charges.

When a bag containing $30,000 worth of drugs went missing, a bizarre kidnapping and night of torture ensued, including threats to cut off a man's fingers.

Charles Alfred Pawney, 22, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court to burglary, four counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, wilful damage, stealing, kidnapping for ransom, kidnapping and torture.

The court heard the offences arose after Pawney was kicked out of a home in Urangan amid a meth binge spanning several days.

His property, which included $30,000 worth of drugs, was moved into the street.

But when the items went missing, Pawney, a father of one, decided to get retribution.

A group of four men attended the Urangan home about 8.30pm on July 14, 2019.

One man who lived at home and a visitor were at the property.

The court heard one of the party was armed with a wrench and punches were thrown at the two victims.

A TV was smashed onto the young man who lived at the house.

A man suffered serious injuries in the attack.

When the two men were exhausted, the group put them in a car and took them to a location on a dirt road, the court heard.

One of the young men was told "come up with the money or weed or you're going to die".

The men were further questioned about the money and the missing drugs.

The man who lived at the residence was told by Pawney that his fingers would be cut off and mailed to his mother.

The men were further punched and kicked, with the young man again threatened with having his fingers cut off and being tied to a tree for the night.

After a pistol was aimed at one of the young men by one of Pawney's co-accused, both were eventually able to escape, with one seeking assistance from people at a nearby home and the other running through the bush until he reached Booral Rd, where he was able to flag down a passing police car.

The court heard the offending was carried out over a period of about three hours.

One victim who had been visiting the home had simply been at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Both men were treated at hospital for bruising and lacerations, but were lucky to get away without worse injuries, the court was told.

A victim impact statement from one of the victim's mothers was given to the court.

Pawney's family was in court supporting him on Friday.

The court heard he had taken courses during the 20 months he had been in presentence custody to improve his chances of employment and to address his drug addiction.

Pawney had worked in various roles before his arrest, the court heard, but his meth use was his undoing.

He was now determined to reconnect with his two year old daughter upon his release.

Pawney was given a head sentence of six years in prison.

A parole eligibility date was set for July 25 this year.

