Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 40-year old man has been charged with possessing child exploitation material. IMAGE: FILE
A 40-year old man has been charged with possessing child exploitation material. IMAGE: FILE
Crime

Cut off: 40-year-old man on child porn charges

by Erin Smith
25th Jun 2020 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 40-year-old man appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court yesterday on a number of charges relating to child pornography.

Heath John Ruthof, who now lives at Margate, is charged with one count of possessing child exploitation material, one count of using a carriage service to access child exploitation material and eight counts of failing to comply with reporting conditions.

The alleged offences occurred between January 1, 2019 and June 26, 2019, at Dirranbandi.

Magistrate Bucknall revoked the existing bail and issued a new bail for all charges with stricter conditions.

Under these new conditions Ruthof is only allowed to possess one mobile phone. Magistrate Bucknall ordered him to present that phone to Redcliffe Police along with all passwords so an officer could inspect the phone.

Ruthof was also banned from accessing any other electronic device including computers, tablets or telephones.

He is not to engage in any encrypted communication or encrypted applications whatsoever. "Given his propensity for paedophilia and accessing child pornography, particularly in light of his previous convictions, I don't think he is a bloke who should be allowed anywhere near computers," Magistrate Bucknall said.

The court heard Ruthof sometimes needed access to Google Maps in order to fulfil his role as a delivery driver.

"You might have to buy a Referdex then hey," Magistrate Bucknall said.

The matter was adjourned to August 12, where Ruthof will be required to enter a plea.

 

Originally published as Cut off: 40-year-old man on child porn charges

More Stories

child porn charges court crime editors picks technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South’s virus surge puts border plan at ‘critical junction’

        premium_icon South’s virus surge puts border plan at ‘critical junction’

        News The reopening of Queensland’s borders will hang on his week’s National Cabinet meeting, which is shaping up as one of the most critical in the pandemic recovery.

        ‘Deadly tactics’ behind Qld’s ‘bargain basement’ care

        premium_icon ‘Deadly tactics’ behind Qld’s ‘bargain basement’ care

        Health Government using ‘deadly tactics’ to cut health costs

        The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        premium_icon The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        Crime Domestic violence Qld: The faces of the state’s cases in 2020

        Councillors reject $13K pay rise for budget boost

        premium_icon Councillors reject $13K pay rise for budget boost

        Council News The funds will be redirected straight into Southern Downs Regional Council coffers.