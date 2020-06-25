A 40-year old man has been charged with possessing child exploitation material. IMAGE: FILE

A 40-year-old man appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court yesterday on a number of charges relating to child pornography.

Heath John Ruthof, who now lives at Margate, is charged with one count of possessing child exploitation material, one count of using a carriage service to access child exploitation material and eight counts of failing to comply with reporting conditions.

The alleged offences occurred between January 1, 2019 and June 26, 2019, at Dirranbandi.

Magistrate Bucknall revoked the existing bail and issued a new bail for all charges with stricter conditions.

Under these new conditions Ruthof is only allowed to possess one mobile phone. Magistrate Bucknall ordered him to present that phone to Redcliffe Police along with all passwords so an officer could inspect the phone.

Ruthof was also banned from accessing any other electronic device including computers, tablets or telephones.

He is not to engage in any encrypted communication or encrypted applications whatsoever. "Given his propensity for paedophilia and accessing child pornography, particularly in light of his previous convictions, I don't think he is a bloke who should be allowed anywhere near computers," Magistrate Bucknall said.

The court heard Ruthof sometimes needed access to Google Maps in order to fulfil his role as a delivery driver.

"You might have to buy a Referdex then hey," Magistrate Bucknall said.

The matter was adjourned to August 12, where Ruthof will be required to enter a plea.

Originally published as Cut off: 40-year-old man on child porn charges