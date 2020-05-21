Curtains on 2020 eisteddfod with revised plan in place

The 2020 Border District Eisteddfod will not go ahead.

TODAY was set to be the opening day of the annual Border District Eisteddfod.

Like most other scheduled events on the Granite Belt, organisers of the dancing and singing showcase had to revise their plans as a result of COVID-19.

Event president Rebecca Telfer said it was a “devastating” decision.

“We’ve decided we’re not postponing it until later in the year because we’d clash with so many other eistedfodds,” she said.

The 10 day event was due to start this morning and run through to Sunday, May 31.

Instead the event will take a spell for 2020 and return Thursday, May 20, 2021.

“We have several hundred people in the Civic Centre at a time and we just weren’t going to be allowed to hold it,” Ms Telfer said.

“We’re devastated.

“Fortunately when we first found out we hadn’t really started doing most of the work.

“Everyone has already had their money refunded.

“It has been sad watching all the other Eisteddfods drop off as well.

“But we’re looking forward to doing it again next year.”

It’s not the first time the event has encountered hurdles.

A previous event had to alter their location from the Civic Centre to the Christian Fellowship Church when a fire gutted the Civic Centre facility.

It meant the dance component of the event was cancelled.

“We’ve come back from things before. People are pretty resilient.

“We’ll just make sure we spend extra time fine tuning the schedule now,” Ms Telfer said.