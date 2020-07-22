Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon.
Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon.
Health

‘Cult’ influence sees mum lose custody of daughter

Liana Turner
22nd Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A UK mother has lost custody of her daughter due to her beliefs associated with Universal Medicine.

UM is a "complementary health" group based in Goonellabah, was founded in 1999 by former bankrupt tennis coach Serge Benhayon.

A NSW Supreme Court jury found it was true to say Mr Benhayon is "the leader of a harmful cult", a "charlatan" and that UM offers "dishonest healing practices" when he unsuccessfully sued blogger Esther Rockett for defamation.

The woman subject to the UK family law proceedings, who cannot be named, became a "student" of UM and its doctrine, The Way of the Livingness, about eight years ago.

Serge Benhayon founder of Universal Medicine at one of the group’s retreats in Vietnam in 2013.
Serge Benhayon founder of Universal Medicine at one of the group’s retreats in Vietnam in 2013.

In a court decision earlier this year, she was told to make "an immediate and definitive break with the organisation" or risk sacrificing the shared care that was in place for her daughter, known under the pseudonym "Lara".

On April 29, the court gave Lara's mother more time to cut ties with UM.

After a further hearing before the High Court in London this month, Justice Williams said the aim was to consider whether "the harm that was being caused to the child by her exposure (to UM) … and the rift this had caused between her two parents had "begun to be reversed" and whether the mother had reduced "the risk of further harm" by disassociating from the group.

The court heard the mother had ceased contact with UM and deleted contacts.

But Justice Williams found she had "not come close to achieving the sort of break" asked of her.

He said the steps she had taken were "limited" and "tenuous" and her ongoing care could see Lara's estrangement from her father worsen.

Justice Williams said Lara was "profoundly influenced … by the teachings of Universal Medicine".

"These range from the relatively innocuous such as her refusing to sit at a meal when there was alcohol on the table, through to saying that eating pasta would make a hole in your tummy, that a heart attack might be the result of living outside the Way … through to telling the father that he does not know anything and Serge knows everything," Justice Williams said.

custody dispute editors picks northern rivers cults northern rivers health serge benhayon universal medicine
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly volunteers shaken by brazen theft

        premium_icon Elderly volunteers shaken by brazen theft

        News A teenager is accused of stealing a charity tin holding hundreds of dollars from the elderly pair in a broad daylight.

        Video: Man caught crossing border hidden in car boot

        premium_icon Video: Man caught crossing border hidden in car boot

        News A New South Wales man’s attempt to smuggle himself into Queensland by hiding in a...

        REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        premium_icon REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        Health "We’ve done around 442,000 tests in Queensland so far"

        FAMOUS FACES: 30 of the region’s biggest success stories

        premium_icon FAMOUS FACES: 30 of the region’s biggest success stories

        News FROM big hitters to humble heroes, here are the Southern Downs alumni who’ve gone...