Cuddly companion calls out for permanent home

THIS cuddly companion definitely lives up to the title of a well travelled bear, finding his way to the Granite Belt for a temporary visit.

Dusty bear was originally a prize in the Caloundra Pacific Rotary Group’s Christmas raffle, won by a lady who lived in Sydney.

The winner of Dusty then donated him to her daughter on the Sunshine Coast, who then donated him to the outback initiative group Adopt a Farmers Wife.

Dusty was donated a fourth time to the Granite Belt Drought Assist, where he was given his name by volunteers for “obvious reasons” according to co-manager Glenda Riley.

“The volunteers at GBDA decided that we should pass Dusty on to a worthy group as a fundraising raffle,” she said.

“Helping other community groups with their fundraising efforts is a gift simply given, and supports those who are going through their own difficult time.”

Dusty is currently keeping Stanthorpe Cancer Support Group chairman Debbie Wilmot company at Gracious Giving, soon to be raffled off to one lucky winner, where he hopes to find a permanent home with.

“We are going to raffle Dusty off to raise funds for the Stanthorpe Cancer Support Group,” Ms Wilmot said.

She said the proceedings would be going towards supporting cancer patients in our region.

“We help with a lot of equipment for palliative care at Stanthorpe hospital,” she said.

“A lot of locals with their cancer treatments.

“To and from appointments.”

Ms Wilmot said all funds raised stayed in the local area to further support the town.

“It’s all run by volunteers and people who donate their own time to help out.”

Dusty isn’t being raffled off alone, with two other teddy bear companions joining him for second and third prize.

“We had a very generous family that donated two other smaller bears that we are going to use as second and third prize. So we have Dusty and his two grandchildren being raffled off.”

She said it was a whole community effort, ensuring funds were going to those who needed it most.

“We support not just breast cancer, we also support prostate cancer, bowel cancer, anybody that needs help. All the doctors and nurses in town we work together with.”

Ms Wilmot said the Stanthorpe Cancer Support Group was always looking for an extra set of hands when it came to volunteering.

“If anybody has some free time and would like to help sell some tickets come down and see me at Gracious Giving. Dusty and I would very much appreciate it.”

Tickets for Dusty’s raffle are $2 from Gracious Giving on Maryland St, will the cuddly companion to be raffled off in early February after the Stanthorpe Show.

For more information on Dusty contact Gracious Giving on 4681 4700.