IT HAS been a turbulent time for the apple industry.

Growers have had to contend with one of the worst droughts in living memory, only for a global pandemic to sweep in and impact their labour force.

Inspite of the hurdles, Stanthorpe’s many growers have managed to churn out some quality product, just not the same quantity.

Trademarked ‘club’ variety apple, the Jazz, has become one of the most popular on the market in recent years.

Jazz Apples managing director Scott Montague said it was actually rain earlier in the year that hurt them the most.

“The better-growing conditions of the last few months since the bushfires has been positive,” Mr Montague said.

Savio’s at Pozieres are the only local growers of the variety.

“So, while it has been a challenging year, where we lost a small crop, the quality and finish of the growing season has been really good,” Mr Montague said.

“Extreme heat can hold back colour and size development. For the earlier varieties, they never got the chance to catch up,” he said.

Edith Benkoe and Chris Carter both recommend Stanthorpe Apples.

Mr Montague is also hoping that apple consumption can increase, in such an uncertain time that is dominated by the coronavirus fallout, as the fruit is not only healthy, but value for money.

“We have the opportunity to learn from our growing friends across the world who are a little more advanced in their dealing with COVID-19,” he said.

Stanthorpe Apple’s, who sell produce for Vedelagos, suggest that business has actually been good.

They primarily sell at farmers markets around Queensland and northern NSW and say more people are buying from them in an attempt to avoid busy supermarkets.

“It actually hasn’t hindered us at all,” a Stanthorpe Apple’s spokesperson said.

“We get Lindsay Brother’s to drop them off for us in Brisbane then get a local truck company called Shoobridge to drop them off to where we store them for the week.

“The farmer’s market’s are doing a lot better with COVID-19 then anyone would have expected as no one is really keen on being in a crowded shopping centre.

“We won’t have market’s if people turn up crowding around and touching all the produce.

“We get them to take what they touch at this time with the virus and most people understand,” the spokesperson said.