Crunch time for Bronson Xerri

Bronson Xerri faces a ban of up to four years if found guilty. Picture: Craig Golding/AAP

Bronson Xerri's interview with ASADA investigators and the unveiling of his B-sample could be conducted as early as Friday.

The Cronulla rising star has faced an anxious wait to learn his fate after an A-sample test returned a positive reading to anabolic steroids last November.

Xerri, 19, was provisionally stood down by ASADA last month and could face a ban of up to four years from all major sports if he is found to have breached doping rules.

Xerri has engaged lawyer Ramy Qutami to act on his behalf.

Qutami has previously worked on several major cases involving sport's biggest names, including defending Israel Folau's workplace termination battle with the ARU.

Qutami has also represented Jarryd Hayne, Dylan Walker and Salim Mehajer in their respective legal battles.

Upon being provisionally suspended by ASADA, Xerri was informed that the date of his interview with ASADA investigators was set for today - Friday, June 19.

The interview process is critical to Xerri's future as an athlete with ASADA set to outline the evidence they have against the teenager, who was widely considered by league experts as a future NSW State of Origin star.

The analysis of Xerri's B-sample was conducted 10 days ago and the result also be outlined to the young footballer and his legal team, if the interview goes ahead as originally scheduled.

On the basis of the evidence that ASADA has, investigators will then present information to the independent Anti-Doping Rule Violation Panel about a potential violation of the World Anti-Doping Code.

Xerri can appeal a decision made by the panel to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal .

According to the ASADA website, "The sports tribunal is responsible for the determination of the matter and for imposing any relevant sanction under the sport's anti-doping policy.

"Depending on the sport's anti-doping policy and whether an athlete has waived their right to a hearing, athletes may be able to appeal to their sport's anti-doping tribunal and the Court of Arbitration of Sport."

The prospect of Xerri's interview with ASADA has emerged just days after the Sharks centre sent a message to his former teammates.

"Thanks for your messages," Xerri wrote to the Cronulla playing group.

"I hope yas are all well. I'll get through it. I'm keen to catch up with yas when it's all done.

"I love yas all."

