Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breast cancer treatments and antibiotics are among more than 25 containers of vital medicines stuck on boats off Australia’s shores. Picture: Toby Zerna
Breast cancer treatments and antibiotics are among more than 25 containers of vital medicines stuck on boats off Australia’s shores. Picture: Toby Zerna
Health

Crucial drug shortage fears as medicines stuck on boats

by Sue Dunlevy
1st Oct 2020 11:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Breast cancer treatments and antibiotics are among more than 25 containers of vital medicines stuck on boats off Australia's shores that can't be unloaded due to industrial action on the wharves.

Arrotex chief Dennis Bastas Australia's largest medicines supplier has told News Corp the medicines held up by the dispute include:

- Cholesterol lowering medications called statins

- Blood pressure lowering drugs

- Diabetes medications

- Anti-epileptic treatments

- Antibiotics

- Breast cancer treatments

Each container holds around 5-6 months' worth of medicine supply.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Vital medicines are stuck on cargo ships amid industrial action on the wharves. Picture: Toby Zerna
Vital medicines are stuck on cargo ships amid industrial action on the wharves. Picture: Toby Zerna

 

Mr Bastas who supplies 25 per cent of the medicines sold through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme said these medicines are on board ships waiting offload in Australia.

Many of these medicines are already in short supply in Australia and if the issue is not resolved soon there may be none of these products at all available in Australia, he warned.

News Corp has reported even before the industrial dispute there were nearly 500 medicines in short supply.

letterspromo

 

Mr Bastas is seeking government support to set up a local pharmaceutical manufacturing capability in Australia that could supply vital generic medicines we now source mainly from India and China.

"This problem at the waterfront underscores our over reliance on importing more than 90 per cent of all medicines," he said.

"If we had our own sovereign medicine manufacturing capability, we could better manage our own medicine requirements," he said.

The medicine supplier said he is not taking sides in the industrial dispute and is only concerned about getting medicines into the country.

Originally published as Crucial drug shortage fears as medicines stuck on boats

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Premium Content ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man was so ‘grossly intoxicated’ he had no memory of the incident.

        Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        Premium Content Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        News THE sewage of two Southern Downs towns are being tested for traces of COVID-19...

        BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        News A man in his 30s is being flown to hospital.

        FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        News The year has brought challenges some had never dreamed of, but it also brought many...