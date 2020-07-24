CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s favourite beautician

BEAUTY QUEEN: Stanthorpe’s Jessica Jannenga was crowned best beautician after a challenging three months.

THE beauty industry was brought to a halt when coronavirus restrictions were at their peak however one Stanthorpe beautician had bold plans to ensure her business survived.

Jess’s Beauty Room owner Jessica Jannenga launched her line of at strip and magnetic false eyelashes just one week after the shutdown.

She said it was a move she said saved her business and helped her clients maintain their eyelashes at home.

“It went quite well all around the country because people weren’t able to get (their lashes) done; they’ve just taken off like crazy,” she said.

“I was lucky I had my online stuff going but it was hard not being open and I realised how much I love going into work.”

Jessica Jannenga has recently launched her line of strip and magnetic eyelashes, JLUXI after 10 years as a makeup artist.

Mrs Jannenga, who has worked in the industry for 10 years, was voted Stanthorpe’s best beautician in a recent poll by the Border Post.

She said her mix of local clients and those who travel from Warwick and Tenterfield have helped her navigate the industry.

“I’ll always have my little beauty room here, I don’t think my clients will let me leave,” she said.

“Once everything takes off online for me, I can expand and hopefully create some jobs for younger girls in Stanthorpe, not only in the beauty room but in the online side.

“And hold workshops for those girls and give them an insight into the industry and things I did before I did my training, that I’d wish I’d known.”

To purchase Jess’s lashes, head to www.jluxilashes.com.

