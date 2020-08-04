CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s cutest pooches

CUTEST POOCHES: Stanthorpe's cutest pups have been crowned after huge nominations.

AN UNLIKELY pair of pooches has been crowned Stanthorpe's cutest, narrowly edging out their competition.

Nine-year-old pound puppy Ty and nine-month-old Dalmatian Eda received a whopping 18 per cent of votes, a shock to owner Jordan McLellan.

"It was hard to get them sitting like that (in the photo), I sort of had to hold squeaky right at the camera," Miss McLellan said.

"They both have different personalities, but they are well suited to each other."

Miss McLellan said the pair have formed a unique bond in the short space of time, becoming overly protective of one another.

"They're sort of like the Lady and the Tramp. As soon as Ty met Eda, they had an instant connection," she said.

"You can't see them without each other."

Ty (staffy cross) and Eda (dalmatian) have a "lady and the tramp" relationship, according to owner Jordan McLellan.

The Border Post's poll was inundated with dogs from across the Granite Belt vying for the title.

Miss McLellan said her fur babies taking the title was surprising among a strong contention of Dachshunds, Huskies and Golden Retrievers.

"We usually take them for walks along the creek, and there's quite a few border collies and kelpies around," she said.

While she's unable to own any more dogs at the moment, Miss McLellan said nothing would hold her back in the future from adopting another pound puppy.

"One dog from the pound is always the best feeling in the world," she said.

"It's rewarding as well, when we got Ty as a puppy, he was very timid and he must have been treated poorly.

"But he has the best personality of all the dogs that I've known, he just understands you."