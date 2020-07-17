CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s cheekiest bub named

CHEEKIEST BABY: Which bub will take out the crown of cheekiest bub?

STANTHORPE has found it’s cheekiest bub, crowning the cute Lincoln Buntak after a very large majority of votes.

The son of Karlee Peterson and Callum Buntak, the six-month-old blonde hair, blue eyed boy has been melting hearts since he was born.

“He’ll spot you in the room and will just constantly smile,” Miss Peterson said.

“When the midwife came out and visited after his birth, they said he was very clued on for his age.

“He was hitting his milestones before he should have been.”

Lincoln Buntak, Stanthorpe's cheekiest baby.

Lincoln’s cheeky behaviour saw him nab 41 per cent of votes in the Border Post’s poll.

A first-time mum, Miss Peterson said the challenges of a newborn coupled with coronavirus restrictions had made her more isolated from friends and family.

“It’s been very closed in but spending time with him isn’t a bad thing,” she said.

“A shop in town did invite me in if I needed to feed him. At the moment, breast feeding isn’t something all people like.

“It is daunting to think about, but hearing her comment saying I’m more than welcome to sit in there was really lovely.”

Miss Peterson said she was surprised Lincoln took home the win, against a tough field of competitors.

“I was extremely proud and happy of him; I was over the moon,” she said.

“I never doubted that he would win but there are cute babies everywhere.

“It’s hard to get lovely pictures with him sometimes but he’s always pleasure to look after.”