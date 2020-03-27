Menu
Duane Lihou and Stanthorpe Cricket Association president Ben Staley. Mr Staley says they’ve been forced to cancel the remainder of their season.
News

CROWNED: Cricket champs and players of the year named

Matthew Purcell
27th Mar 2020 10:55 AM
CRICKET: The rug has been pulled out from under the Stanthorpe Cricket season.

After receiving correspondence regarding the COVID-19 pandemic from both Cricket Australia and Queensland Cricket, an emergency meeting was held between Stanthorpe Cricket Association captains, committee members and umpires.

“At that meeting, a decision to cancel the rest of the 2019-20 season effective immediately was made,” SCA president Ben Staley said.

“I realise that a lot of members of our clubs will be extremely disappointed but the association must be an example to our community.

“The health and wellbeing of our players and supporters has to be our number one priority.”

It means that minor premiers, RSL, have been named champions for 2019-20.

The presentation night has also been canned, with winners announced in lieue of the evening.

The winners are:

- Cricketer of the year: Sam Dowie

- Batting aggregate: Sam Dowie

- Batting average: Jamie Carnell

- Bowling aggregate: Sam Dowie

- Bowling average: Cameron Crestani

- Most catches: Ben Staley

- Dud Davis player of the year: Liam Lanza

- Mitchell Shield player of the year: Charlie Moncada

- Col Aitken Award: John Hendry and Mark Lanza

- Colt and Junior Colt of the year: Brock Patti

Stanthorpe Border Post

