This hotel business needs 1000 workers

If the COVID-19 epidemic has put you out of work then you might find a job at Crown’s new multi-billion dollar tower at Barangaroo.

Construction on Crown's $2 billion tower at Barangaroo is virtually complete and recruitment is about to begin to find the first 1000 people to work there.

"It's undeniable that COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges in the hospitality industry as well as other industries," Crown chief executive Ken Barton said. "We are looking forward to being able to help boost local jobs after a challenging time for everyone in the hospitality industry."

The luxury casino and 349-room hotel will also boast bars, restaurants, shops, a spa and apartments that will eventually employ 2000 people across a range of hospitality roles.

Crown employee Jessica Downey, one of the first of 1000 to be employed at the new tower. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"We are extremely fortunate that the New South Wales government was able to keep the construction industry open through this difficult period with strict COVID-19 measures in place, which allowed us to remain on track for our opening later this year," Mr Barton said.

"It means that we're now in a position to recruit for 1,000 employees in the next few months to kick start what will from that point forward be a steady recruitment campaign in market."

Crown Sydney administration assistant Jessica Downey, 29, has been working with the project team since the start of 2018 and would love to land one of the new roles.

"I would love to stay with the company and even move up to an executive assistant role," she said. "I will certainly be looking to interview for one of the jobs."

