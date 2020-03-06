Crowds gather for grape stomping experience

THIS morning’s wet weather didn’t deter crowds from being a part of Apple & Grape’s community grape crush.

People from far and wide gathered outside the Post Office for the chance to show their crushing potential in the festival’s most iconic event, according to president Max Hunter.

“It’s a traditional event that has been going since 1966,” Mr Hunter said.

“It is the tradition and the heritage that the Italians brought over with them.

“When the harvest comes in from the paddock they do a crush called the first crush with their feet and the rest goes through the processor.

“That’s how they made wine years ago.”

Mr Hunter said looking through the lens of a camera doesn’t provide the same feet-on affect that experiencing the crush does.

Crowds rolled up outside of the Post Office to partake in the community grape crush.

“There is nothing like doing the real thing is there.

“The people absolutely love it.

“This is what festivals are all about.”

Alexandra Spampinato, a backpacker from Italy said she fits right in with our Italian community.

“There are so many Italians here, so it feels like home for us,” she said.

“The moral of the Italian community is beautiful, and we love it.”

Alexandra’s travel companion Annalisa Gerli said it is something she has always wanted to do.

“I wanted to do it because I have never done it before and I absolutely loved it.”

Estralita Locastro also had the opportunity to get among the action, making her way from Cairns just to catch a glimpse of Stanthorpe’s Apple & Grape Festival.

“We flew into the Gold Coast and made our way down here yesterday,” Ms Locastro said.

Starting her weekend off on a high, she said she was most looking forward to tasting our region’s exceptional wines.

“We are so glad to be here in this beautiful community celebrating with all these people.”