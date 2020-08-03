Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

‘CROWD CONTROL’: Coast councillor labels Covid a ‘w**k’

Jessica Cook
3rd Aug 2020 12:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

*Content warning - some language may offend readers*

 

A FRASER Coast councillor has described COVID-19 as a 'wank' as parts of the country move into the most challenging phase of the crisis so far.

Commenting on a thread on his personal social media account, Councillor James Hansen said "I personally think the whole COVID thing is a wank 99% survival rate".

His comments received a mixed response from followers.

One said "tell the people who have lost their loved ones that it is a wank. I don't think they will agree with you" to which the councillor replied "Yes it's sad but in compared (sic) to how many die from the flu, it's a wank, crowd control".

Another follower seemed to agree with his comments, writing "your (sic) not wrong mate".

When contacted by the Chronicle Cr Hansen said the comments were his personal opinion.

"I'm happy to work within the guidelines set down," he said.

"That's my personal FB (Facebook) page that only reflects my personal opinion."

It comes after a state of disaster was declared in Victoria.

There were zero new cases recorded overnight in Queensland where 12 cases remain active.

The Chronicle has reached out to other councillors and the council CEO for comment.

More to come.

More Stories

coronavirius editors picks fccouncil social media
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      ATO’s tough new crackdown

      ATO’s tough new crackdown
      • 3rd Aug 2020 1:30 PM

      Top Stories

        Online sales open new world of opportunity for producers

        premium_icon Online sales open new world of opportunity for producers

        News ‘More control over what you want and what you get’: Southern Downs farmer welcomes growing trend in wake of pandemic.

        Elderly woman rushed to hospital after morning crash

        premium_icon Elderly woman rushed to hospital after morning crash

        News The woman’s car reportedly struck a tree in Ballandean.

        Stranded mums don’t know when they’ll see children again

        premium_icon Stranded mums don’t know when they’ll see children again

        News The Granite Belt workers were meant to return to Vanuatu months ago but fear they...

        What your new Southern Downs councillors declared

        premium_icon What your new Southern Downs councillors declared

        News From political ties to several properties, here’s what each of the new faces to...