QLD_CP_NEWS_HOMELESS_10NOV15(3)
News

Crocodile found dead in shocking roadside discovery

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
5th Apr 2020 7:40 PM
A Burdekin man received a scaly surprise this morning when he found the remains of a crocodile in the middle of a road.

Steve Greenwell was driving on Pink Lily Lagoon Bridge on Sunday morning when he saw what he thought was the remains of a freshwater crocodile.

Mr Greenwell thought the crocodile may have been hit by a car when it ventured too far from the a nearby body of water.

He suspected it was about 1.2m long.

A dead crocodile has been found on a Burdekin road.
"It's not the normal road kill you see. I was very surprised," he said.

Mr Greenwell snapped a photo and shared it to social media before dragging it off the road.

Department of Environmental Science encouraged people to report any crocodile they are concerned about, even if it is deceased.

At Townsville, crocodiles have been crossing the 8km stretch of ocean between the city and Magnetic Island and having an impact on tourism.

In 2019 there were 57 reported crocodile sighting across the Townsville City Council's area.

The most sightings were reported in May (12) and in April (8).

In 2018 there were far more reported sightings, with 84 recorded over the year and unlike 2019 most were in January (13) although there were nine sightings in December, September and July.

Report a crocodile by calling 1300 130 372.

Originally published as Crocodile found dead in shocking roadside discovery

