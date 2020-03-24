Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brandon Charlton, a Carpentry Apprentice from Frenchs Forest, at BP, Rushcutters Bay, filling up at the most expensive petrol station in NSW, today. Picture:Justin Lloyd
Brandon Charlton, a Carpentry Apprentice from Frenchs Forest, at BP, Rushcutters Bay, filling up at the most expensive petrol station in NSW, today. Picture:Justin Lloyd
News

'Critical time' for NSW as COVID-19 cases rise to 818

by Georgia Clark
24th Mar 2020 9:26 AM

The Premier says NSW's COVID-19 situation is at a "critical stage" as cases rose "rapidly" overnight by 149 to a state tally of 818.

Gladys Berejiklian described the rise as a "substantial increase" and said flagged putting stricter lockdown measures in place if the spread can't be reduced.

coronaviruspromo

She warned NSW could follow measures imposed in the UK and New Zealand but that she didn't "want to go down that path."

The Premier also reaffirmed her decision to keep schools open for parents that couldn't keep their children at home but said homeschooling was still recommended.

Originally published as 'Critical time' for NSW as COVID-19 cases rise to 818

More Stories

Show More
cases coronavirus critical nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Killarney child care closes after confirmed coronavirus case

        premium_icon Killarney child care closes after confirmed coronavirus case

        News PARENTS ‘devastated’ by diagnosis, operator in self-isolation.

        Staff let go, takeaway only: Businesses adapt to virus rules

        premium_icon Staff let go, takeaway only: Businesses adapt to virus rules

        News Normally the cafes are full, the beer is flowing and business is booming, but the...

        15 million Aussies could get coronavirus

        15 million Aussies could get coronavirus

        Health Up to 15 million Aussies could contract coronavirus unless social distancing is...

        Revealed: $3b for businesses, households

        premium_icon Revealed: $3b for businesses, households

        News Queensland Government is readying a $3 billion plan to soften the blow