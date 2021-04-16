Menu
A pair of teenage boys remain in a critical state at hospital after being injured in a horrific crash on their way to a camping trip on Thursday.
Boys still fighting for life after highway crash

by Shayla Bulloch
16th Apr 2021 12:57 PM
A pair of teenage boys remain in a critical state at hospital after being injured in a horrific crash on their way to a camping trip on Thursday.

The two boys, aged 13 and 14 years old, underwent emergency surgery hours after suffering head injuries in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Yabulu yesterday.

A spokeswoman from Townsville Hospital confirmed the boys remained in critical conditions on Friday morning.

Four children were taken to Townsville University Hospital after a horrific car crash at Yabulu. Picture: Shae Beplate.
The pair were passengers in a Toyota Yaris, driven by a 17-year-old girl, headed north on the highway for a birthday camping trip.

About 9.30am on Thursday, the driver attempted to turn right into Greenvale St when a Toyota HiLux travelling south collided with the side of her small car.

The driver and another 14-year-old male passenger were able to get out of the car, but the 13 and 14 year old boys were trapped.

Four children were taken to Townsville University Hospital after a horrific car crash at Yabulu. Picture: Shae Beplate.
They had to be cut free and were rushed to hospital with head injuries.

Police stated the boys had emergency surgery hours after the incident.

They remain in critical conditions.

Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the exact cause of the crash, and the moments leading up to the impact.

 

 

