Crisps take hit with services down 95 per cent and charters wiped

It’ll be a while before Crisps Coaches gets back to business as usual.

BORDER closures and non-essential travel bans have left a strain on the region’s transport industry.

Crisps Coaches Russell Crisp was forced to suspend his services from Warwick to Stanthorpe, Brisbane, Goondiwindi, Toowoomba and Moree.

“We’ve been really devastated by it, turnover from the service has dropped 95 per cent,” he said.

“It will be 18 months to be anything back like we were.”

In Stanthorpe, Crisps Coaches operates as the school bus service and charter service.

Chloe Crisp said their charter services are now non-existent.

Normally they’d been running students around the state for camps and excursions but that’s all been canned for the foreseeable future.

“They’re all cancelled.

“The books have been wiped for the whole year because the schools can’t predict when things will get back to normal.

Jared Crisp from Crisp Coaches is continuing the school bus run.

“All our normal school bus runs have been running as per normal, regardless of how many children are on them.

“We’ve got to cater to children of essential workers,” she said.

For the meantime, they’re just doing what they can to get by.

“The cleaning of the buses has been extensive with staff constantly rotating,” Ms Crisp said.

“What normal is going to look like in the future – we’ve got no idea.”

As of May 5, Crisps Coaches restarted one daily service between Stanthorpe and Brisbane, stopping at Warwick along the way.

“I think people are still a bit weary of the virus and people that did want to go to Brisbane for the day or doctor’s appointments haven’t come back yet,” Russell Crisp said.

“The medical side will kick in soon I guess and that will increase travel.”

TransLink has confirmed patronage across the state decreased by 80 per cent since this time last year.