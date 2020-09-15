Menu
Criminals steal three utes in council depot ram raid

Michael Nolan
15th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
POLICE are on the hunt for the thieves who stole two Holden Colorado utes and an Isuzu D-Max ute from the Goondiwindi Regional Council depot.

Senior Sergeant Richard Macintosh said the thieves entered the yard sometime before 11pm on Sunday, helped themselves to the vehicles and damaged the depot gate on their way out.

The thieves set fire to one of the Holdens in Boggabilla and later abandoned the D-Max neared the border town's boat ramp.

"It was severely damaged," Sgt Macintosh said.

The second Holden remains unaccounted for.

Anyone with information about the break in is asked to phone Policelink in 131 444.

