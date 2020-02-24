Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HOLD UP: A crook remains on the run following an armed robbery at a Lockyer Valley petrol station overnight.
HOLD UP: A crook remains on the run following an armed robbery at a Lockyer Valley petrol station overnight.
News

Criminal at large after highway servo armed hold up

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
24th Feb 2020 8:29 AM | Updated: 9:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIGHWAY service station has been targeted in a late-night armed robbery, and the offender remains at large.

Police were called to the Shell Hatton Vale service station, after reports of a robbery at 9pm.

An offender has entered the station and demanded cash.

A police spokesperson told the Gatton Star no weapons were sighted, but the incident was being treated as an "armed hold up".

The offender has left the station with some cash on foot.

Police are investigating and conducted patrols in the area following the incident.

No arrests have been made yet.

More to come.

armed robbery hatton vale queensland police service station shell hatton vale summerholm
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Theatre to produce ‘grand old fashioned concert’

        premium_icon Theatre to produce ‘grand old fashioned concert’

        News STANTHORPE Little Theatre has the best Irish showcase installed for the celebration of St Patrick’s Day

        Market outshining supermarket shopping

        premium_icon Market outshining supermarket shopping

        News THE appealing approach to grocery shopping that supermarkets are missing out on

        Taggers to give statewide comp a red hot crack

        premium_icon Taggers to give statewide comp a red hot crack

        Sport STANTHORPE Oztag players are set to shake up the upcoming statewide competition

        NEW JOBS: Multi-million dollar employer expands in Warwick

        premium_icon NEW JOBS: Multi-million dollar employer expands in Warwick

        News INDUSTRY confidence is set to see employment rates boom after a $7 million...