CRIME WRAP: Worrying spike in break and enters

POLICE are concerned by a rise in property crime that appears to be occurring in one particular area.

Stanthorpe Police Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said they’d noticed an escalation in opportunistic property crime in the Symes St, Archibald St and Denham St area.

“The last two months we’ve seen a spike in property crime,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

“The offenders are mainly targeting sheds and unlocked vehicles in yards.

“It seems to be happening around that Symes St and Denham St area,” he said.

Between June 9 and 10 unknown persons entered two vehicles parked in a backyard garage on Symes St.

“They had smashed the passenger side window with a brick and removed a wallet and cash,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

“The offenders have then gone to an adjacent shed and stolen a large number of power tools, camping equipment and fishing gear.

“Inquiries are continuing and police ask that if anyone saw suspicious activity that they contact police.”

In recent months several other vehicles and sheds had been broken into.

That particular crime hasn’t been confined to just that area though.

“We’ve had two other instances of vehicles being unlawfully entered recently.

“On June 11 around 9.30-9.50am a vehicle was left unlocked in the Aldi parking lot for a short time resulting in a purse being stolen.

“Then on June 15 between 1.30-3.30pm a mobile phone, credit card and wallet was removed from an unlocked vehicle parked at IGA,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

It hasn’t been just wallets and cash flogged recently, with an incident of water theft between June 11 and 12.

“Unknown persons attended a 6 Bau Court address at Applethorpe and utilised a pre-existing pump at the location to steal 30,000 litres of dam water,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

“It’s the first time we’ve seen water theft for a little while.

“While obviously not potable water, the persons would have had to have used a semi trailer or large tanker.

“The dam was fit with a meter so they know how much was stolen.”

If you have any information about any of these incidents phone Stanthorpe Police on 4681 6400 or Crime Stoppers.