CRIME WRAP: Troubling spike in bad behaviour

RISE IN OFFENCES: There’s been a spike in public nuisance offences in the Granite Belt. Picture: Kevin Farmer

STANTHORPE police have seen a rise in public nuisance offences in the community as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

Three people were charged with separate offences in the past week for disruptive behaviour on busy Stanthorpe streets.

A 40-year-old Stanthorpe man was charged after allegedly swearing at staff and customers at Stanthorpe McDonalds after refusing to sign its COVID register.

Police say the man threatened to assault a customer at the store on September 23 just after midday.

He is due to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on October 21.

On September 24, a 42-year-old Springfield man was fined swearing loudly in front of a Maryland St hairdressers after a few drinks.

A 27-year-old Stanthorpe man who was swearing loudly on High St was issued with a public nuisance infringement on September 26.

Stanthorpe police acting officer-in-charge Ryan Harmer said the number of public nuisance offences being committed were expected to increase as restrictions on licensed venues eased.

“It is still a significant reduction for what we’d normally experience (at the pubs),” Sgt Harmer said.

“There’s been a significant reduction for this type of behaviour.

“But it can only go up because the restrictions haven’t been eased too much.”

