CRIME WRAP: Troubling spike in bad behaviour
STANTHORPE police have seen a rise in public nuisance offences in the community as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.
Three people were charged with separate offences in the past week for disruptive behaviour on busy Stanthorpe streets.
A 40-year-old Stanthorpe man was charged after allegedly swearing at staff and customers at Stanthorpe McDonalds after refusing to sign its COVID register.
Police say the man threatened to assault a customer at the store on September 23 just after midday.
He is due to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on October 21.
On September 24, a 42-year-old Springfield man was fined swearing loudly in front of a Maryland St hairdressers after a few drinks.
A 27-year-old Stanthorpe man who was swearing loudly on High St was issued with a public nuisance infringement on September 26.
Stanthorpe police acting officer-in-charge Ryan Harmer said the number of public nuisance offences being committed were expected to increase as restrictions on licensed venues eased.
“It is still a significant reduction for what we’d normally experience (at the pubs),” Sgt Harmer said.
“There’s been a significant reduction for this type of behaviour.
“But it can only go up because the restrictions haven’t been eased too much.”
