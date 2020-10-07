CRIME WRAP: Stolen car winds up at Stanthorpe border

CONCERNING THEFT: Stanthorpe police have seen a rise in the number of drug drivers around the region. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

CONCERNING THEFT: Stanthorpe police have seen a rise in the number of drug drivers around the region. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

STANTHORPE police were kept busy at the Amosfield Rd border checkpoint on Monday, when two men and a juvenile were stopped in a stolen car.

The men, aged 20 and 18, were pulled over at 4am in a Mitsubishi Outlander allegedly stolen from the Sunshine Coast.

It is alleged the car was taken from Maroochydore on Sunday.

The men were charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, while the juvinile was charged under the Youth Justice Act.

Police said thee 20-year-old man was also charged with drink driving and the 18-year-old passenger was found with about 1g of a powder believed to be MDMA.

They are due to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on December 16.

The charges come as Stanthorpe police officer-in-charge Gerard Brady said there had been another spike in drug-driving offences.

"In the past week, three drug-drivers have been detected in the Stanthorpe area," Senior Sergeant Brady said.

"The Stanthorpe men, aged 29 to 54 years old, will appear in Magistrates Court at a later date."

